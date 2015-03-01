(Adds detail on fighting, paragraph 2)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, March 1 The Congolese army has killed
at least 10 rebel fighters and captured territory, weapons and
men during its latest campaign to stamp out an insurgency in the
east of the country, the government spokesman said on Sunday.
Seven rebel fighters have been killed in fighting near the
town of Tongo in North Kivu province since Saturday and a
government soldier was also killed there, spokesman Lambert
Mende told Reuters.
Three rebels were killed earlier in South Kivu.
The push began last week in North and South Kivu against the
Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda -- a force at the
heart of two decades of conflict in the region that borders
Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda, he said.
"They (the rebels) are being chased. They are abandoning the
majority of their arms," spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters.
The rebel force of an estimated 1,400 fighters includes some
former soldiers and militiamen responsible for Rwanda's 1994
genocide.
They have exploited the region's gold, diamond and tin
deposits and waged periodic war with the Kinshasa government and
other armed groups since fleeing to Congo at the end of the
genocide.
Millions died of conflict, hunger and disease during a war
in Congo's east between 1998 and 2003 and the region remains
plagued by armed factions.
Efforts to contact the rebels were not successful. Analysts
say their force knows eastern Congo well and will melt into the
countryside rather than risk losses in battle.
After chasing the fighters from hills around the town of
Kirumba on Friday in North Kivu's Virunga National Park, the
army units are battling rebels some 30 kilometres (20
miles)south near Tongo, Mende said.
More than 50 captured rebels were presented to the media in
the North Kivu capital of Goma on Sunday. In all, 93 rebels have
been captured in the two provinces, Mende said.
(Additional reporting by Kenny Katombe; Editing by Matthew
Mpoke Bigg and Crispian Balmer)