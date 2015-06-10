KINSHASA June 10 U.N. forces have deployed
ground troops, attack helicopters and drones to support a
campaign by Democratic Republic of Congo's army against rebels
in the northeast of the country, the head of its U.N.
peacekeeping mission said on Wednesday.
The offensive against the Ituri Patriotic Resistance
Force(FRPI) marks the first time the peacekeepers have provided
major combat support to Congo's army since a row in January over
the command of a separate operation against Rwandan Hutu rebels.
In that operation, the U.N. mission refused to work with two
Congolese generals accused of human rights violations, leading
the government to break off most military cooperation.
The U.N. Congo mission is the world's largest and it has
gone into action in the country's eastern provinces to combat
armed groups, dozens of which plague the region.
The offensive against the FRPI in Oriental Province is the
most important since a successful joint campaign against the
Rwandan-backed M23 rebellion in 2013, said mission head Martin
Kobler.
"Here you have the proof that if we are truly united with
the (Congolese army), if we can support (their) operations, it's
worth it and produces results," Kobler told a news conference.
In the first detailed account of the offensive that began
last week, Kobler said the army intervened to prevent rebels
from marching on the town of Gety after surrender talks with the
FRPI broke down in the nearby town of Aveba.
Combat continued this week but the FRPI's estimated 400
fighters have been dispersed into small groups, Kobler's deputy,
David Gressly, told Reuters on Monday, adding he had no reports
of civilian casualties.
The FRPI, first formed in 2002, is regarded as one of the
most rapacious rebel groups in the east, exploiting reserves of
gold, diamonds and timber.
Kobler said more talks are needed with the government before
the United Nations can resume supporting joint operations
against the Rwandan rebels, the Democratic Forces for the
Liberation of Rwanda, whom Congo is fighting unilaterally.
