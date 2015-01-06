* Governor had been among President Kabila's key backers
* Made thinly veiled criticism of Kabila in speech
* Provincial police and intelligence chiefs also removed
By Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya
KINSHASA, Jan 6 Moise Katumbi, the powerful
governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's copper-producing
Katanga province, has been removed as regional head of the
ruling party, political sources said, highlighting a deepening
rift with President Joseph Kabila.
Local police and intelligence chiefs have also been summoned
to the capital Kinshasa, senior officials said, in an apparent
attempt to limit the political fallout following Katumbi's
return to Congo after a lengthy absence due to illness.
Katumbi has long been considered a pillar of Kabila's
Katanga-centred power base.
But he made a speech in Katanga late last month that was
seen as a thinly veiled attack on Kabila, who has been in power
since 2001 and under Congo's constitution is required to step
down in 2016 at the end of his second term.
Couching his criticism in football references, Katumbi urged
his supporters to challenge Kabila's right to score a "third
penalty" against Congo, a vast mineral-rich country of around 70
million people blighted by conflicts and corruption.
Katumbi's remarks represent the highest-profile challenge to
a possible third term from within Kabila's own People's Party
for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).
Katumbi is one of the few political figures with nationwide
appeal due in part to his ownership of one of Congo's top
football teams and could mount a major challenge for the
presidency if he were to run in next year's polls.
HOLDING ON?
Political analysts and opposition leaders expect Kabila to
attempt to stay in office beyond 2016 by either revising the
constitution or delaying the elections.
In a meeting with Katanga local chiefs on Monday, Kabila
sought to play down his ambitions, saying he would not be
distracted from the task of governing by speculation about the
2016 election.
Kabila took power in 2001 after his father, Laurent, was
assassinated in the middle of a conflict between the government
and rebels that had sucked in regional armies and killed
millions of Congolese.
He steered Congo to post-war elections in 2006 and won
re-election in 2011, although the second vote was marred by
complaints of widespread irregularities.
Some opposition activists across Africa have been emboldened
to oppose their rulers by events in Burkina Faso, where
protesters ousted President Blaise Compaore last October after
he sought to extend his 27-year rule.
But African governments have also been quick to quell
copycat protest movements.
On Tuesday, Martin Fayulu, president of a Congolese
opposition party, said several of his supporters had been
arrested while calling for an anti-government protest.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Emma Farge;
Editing by Joe Bavier and Gareth Jones)