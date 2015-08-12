KINSHASA Aug 12 A measles outbreak in the
copper-mining Katanga province in the Democratic Republic of
Congo has killed 315 people and infected at least 20,000, the
United Nations said on Wednesday.
Hundreds more deaths have likely not been documented due to
difficulties accessing remote areas, The U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a draft
report on the province's worst outbreak of the disease since
2010-11.
"The measles epidemic in the province of Katanga is only
worsening and gaining ground," said the report seen by Reuters.
More than $2.4 million will be needed to organise
vaccination drives and treat those already infected in the
southeastern province, it said.
Some 1,085 people died and about 77,000 were infected in the
2010-11 epidemic, according to a study in the scientific journal
BMC Infectious Diseases.
The industrial copper and cobalt mining zones in the
province - Africa's leading producer of both metals - have been
largely untouched by the current outbreak as they lie hundreds
of kilometres south of the worst affected areas.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to deadly
complications like diarrhoea, dehydration, respiratory infection
and encephalitis.
Mortality rates are low in developed countries but can rise
to as high as 20 percent in poorer countries, according to
medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).
It costs about $1 in developing countries to vaccinate a
child against measles.
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned last November
that progress toward wiping out measles has stalled worldwide
due to poor vaccine coverage.
Access to healthcare is low in Congo, which ranks 186 out
187 on the U.N. Human Development Index.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Bate Felix and Digby
Lidstone)