* Congo oil code adopted by lawmakers, awaits president
* Congo produces 25,000 bpd, plans to boost output
* Oil sector considered poorly-regulated and opaque
* Analysts say vague code provisions subject to abuse
By Aaron Ross
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 17 A
new hydrocarbons law awaiting presidential approval in
Democratic Republic of Congo imposes a much-needed structure on
a haphazardly regulated oil sector but critics say its vague
provisions open the door to corruption and secrecy.
The 53-page bill, passed by parliament last month, includes
steep new taxes on capital gains, increases the state's role in
exploration and production projects and clarifies the tendering
process for new permits.
Congo pumps just 25,000 barrels of oil per day, but
hydrocarbons already contribute nearly half a billion dollars in
annual state revenues.
The new code, which would replace a 1981 law widely
considered obsolete, is with President Joseph Kabila for his
signature.
In remarks after its adoption on June 15, the president of
the National Assembly, Aubin Minaku, said the bill would ensure
transparency and protect investments in the sector as well as
contribute to the fight against poverty.
The vast central African country, Africa's largest copper
producer, has failed to reap significant benefits from its huge
natural resource reserves, ranking 186 out 187 countries on the
U.N. Human Development Index.
Experts agree new legislation is badly needed to bring order
to a sector expected to grow considerably with the government
expecting production to ramp up off the Atlantic coast and near
its eastern border with Uganda.
Permits are currently granted through production sharing
agreements with the government or special conventions, which
analysts say lack meaningful oversight and have often helped
line the pockets of corrupt officials.
Georges Bokundu, Congo coordinator for Southern Africa
Resource Watch, said passage of a hydrocarbons code represented
a first step towards regulating the sector, though the
application of the law would need to be closely scrutinised.
"No law will be perfect," said Bokundu. "We must first start
with a law that can lead to the development of the country."
Bokundu said it was reasonable to envisage a 10-fold
increase in production to 200,000-300,000 barrels per day, on
par with neighbouring Republic of Congo.
An oil company owned by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler says
research and exploratory findings suggest two exploration blocks
it controls near the Ugandan border contain reserves of close to
1.5 billion barrels of oil.
French oil giant Total and the South Africa-based
SacOil are also exploring in northeastern Congo.
DOUBTS
Critics of the legislation fear it does not do nearly enough
to prevent abuses or ensure average Congolese see the benefits
of oil revenues. Campaigners have strongly criticised the
drafting process, begun in 2011, which they say was secretive.
Parliament's adoption has done little to clear up matters.
Eight lawmakers contacted this week by from both
majority and opposition parties - said they had not seen the
bill. Only Minaku and a senator involved in the final
negotiations said they had seen the final version.
The hydrocarbons minister's chief of staff, Jean Muganza,
said that the ministry did not have a copy.
Yvonne Mbala, Kinshasa director of the Anglo-French oil and
gas company Perenco, Congo's only active producer of oil, told
Reuters she has not yet seen a copy of the bill either.
Analysts with whom Reuters shared the text said it contained
several welcome provisions, including a requirement that the
government hold public tenders for exploration and exploitation
permits and publish the names of bidding companies.
However, the law is often vague and leaves crucial decisions
subject to ad hoc actions by government officials, they said.
"The law appears to leave key issues, such as criteria for
bidding companies, to the discretion of the oil minister without
providing any real checks on his decisions," said Peter Jones, a
campaigner at London-based Global Witness.
Jones also said the law leaves open the possibility of
drilling in national parks, something conservation groups
vigorously oppose.
Minaku said Kabila was free to "retouch" the law before
signing. The president has previously used that prerogative to
introduce significant changes to legislation, including an
agriculture code in 2011.
Muganza declined to respond to criticisms of the code,
saying he did not want to engage in speculation before the
president signs the law.
Christoph Wille, Congo analyst at Control Risks, said the
code, as well as the general confusion around its status, could
erode investor confidence in the hydrocarbons sector.
"The lack of effective consultations and transparency in the
revision process has contributed to a perception that the
government is not serious about reforming the sector, improving
its management and reducing corruption," he said.
(Editing by David Evans)