* M23 demands national talks, release of prisoners
* Congo says conditions are a farce
* Deadlock threatens to prolong conflict
By Richard Lough and Jonny Hogg
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 27 (Reuters) -
R ebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday they
would pull out of the eastern city of Goma in an apparent
stalling of their drive to "liberate" the whole country.
However, the situation on the ground remained far from clear
after the rebels' political and military leaders gave
conflicting statements over their intentions.
The eight-month insurgency has threatened to develop into an
all-out war in a region dogged by nearly two decades of conflict
that has killed more than 5 million people and is fuelled by
competition over mineral resources.
The Ugandan military, which has coordinated talks with the
M23 rebels, said earlier that M23 leader Colonel Sultani Makenga
had agreed to a plan drawn up by regional heads of state for the
rebels to leave Goma within 48 hours, with no conditions.
But the political head of M23, Jean-Marie Runiga, later told
journalists in Goma they would withdraw from the city only if
President Joseph Kabila agreed to their demands. The Congolese
government dismissed the chances of this happening.
"There's no division, General Makenga has said that we'll
withdraw, so that's what we're in the process of doing," deputy
M23 spokesman Amani Kabasha told Reuters by telephone.
"If we withdraw the force, everyone leaves ... It's not
contradictory (to Runiga's statement). He said we were prepared
to withdraw from the town but that Kabila must listen to us."
Kabasha said the entire movement would head 20 km towards
the town of Kibumba, directly north of the city.
Makenga confirmed the decision to pull out from Goma to
Reuters by text message, without giving further details.
U.N. experts say the M23 rebels are backed by Rwanda. The
rebels captured Goma last week after Congolese soldiers withdrew
and U.N. peacekeepers gave up defending the city.
Runiga had told reporters in Goma his forces would withdraw
only if Kabila held national talks, released political prisoners
and dissolved the electoral commission, a body accused by
Western powers of delivering Kabila a second term in a flawed
2011 election.
He said Kabila's government was rotten with corruption,
lamented the country's dilapidated roads and said Congo's only
schools and hospitals had been left by Belgian former colonial
rulers. He said any talks would have to tackle such issues.
"We are fighting to find solutions to Congo's problems.
Withdrawal from Goma is not a precondition to negotiations but a
result of them," Runiga had said.
NO SIGN OF PULL-OUT
The conflicting statements indicated a solution to the
insurgency in eastern Congo, which has displaced 140,000
civilians according to the United Nations, was not close.
Lambert Mende, Congo's government spokesman, said the
pullback was expected to take until Friday but that it was too
early to say if it would definitely happen.
"We prefer to wait, these are not people who keep to their
word," he told Reuters by telephone from the capital kinshasa.
Ugandan military chief Aronda Nyakayirima told journalists
in Kampala the plan specified M23 would begin its withdrawal on
Tuesday. Government troops would enter Goma two days later,
followed by a visit by regional defence chiefs "to evaluate the
situation and find out whether all these timelines were met".
No rebel soldiers were visible in Goma on Tuesday evening.
"We haven't yet seen any significant troop movements out of
the city," Hiroute Guebre Selassie, head of UN mission in Congo
MONUSCO's North Kivu office, told Reuters.
African leaders had at the weekend called on M23 to abandon
their aim of toppling the government and to withdraw from Goma.
The Great Lakes heads of state also proposed that U.N.
peacekeepers in and around the city should provide security in a
neutral zone between Goma and new areas seized by M23.
POTENTIAL TO ESCALATE
In a potential further escalation, Rwanda said on Tuesday
its troops clashed with Rwandan FDLR rebels who attacked three
villages on its border with Congo.
FDLR spokesman La Forge Fils Bazeye said on Tuesday evening
that his fighters had attacked Rwandan army positions on the
border north of Goma.
"I want to confirm the clashes between our fighters and the
Rwandan army, some of our fighters are still there, the fight
continues," he told Reuters by telephone.
Rwanda has in the past used the presence of the FDLR as a
justification for intervening in neighbour Congo. But the rebel
group, which experts say has dwindled in strength, has not
mounted a significant attack on Rwanda in years.
Rwanda government spokeswoman and Foreign Affairs Minister
Louise Mushikiwabo said they would not allow Tuesday's attack to
interfere with the regional push to bring peace to eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo.
"This morning's attack by the FDLR forces from their bases
in DRC is clearly an attempt to take advantage of the volatile
situation in Eastern DRC," she said in a statement.
"We will counter any violation of Rwandan territory by the
FDLR and continue to protect our borders but will not allow
today's fighting to derail the ongoing regional peace process."
Congo and U.N. experts accuse Rwanda of backing the M23
group in eastern Congo, which has big reserves of gold, tin and
coltan, an ore of rare metals used in making mobile phones.
That is denied by Rwandan President Paul Kagame who has long
complained that Kabila's government and U.N. peacekeepers have
not done enough to drive out the FDLR from eastern Congo.