GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 27 The
Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) government said on Tuesday
that demands made by M23 rebels for pulling out of the eastern
city of Goma were a "farce".
"It's a farce, that's the word. There's been a document
adopted by the region. If each day they're going to come back
with new demands it becomes ridiculous. We're no longer in the
realms of seriousness," DRC spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters
from Kinshasa.
M23 rebels have demanded DRC's President Joseph Kabila hold
national talks, release political prisoners and disband the
electoral commission before they withdraw from Goma.