* Militia leader's men accused of kidnap, rape, cannibalism
* Morgan attacked his army captors, government says
* Congo issued arrest warrant for war crimes, sexual
violence
(Recasts, adds details of his death, firefight)
By Peter Jones
KINSHASA, April 14 A militia leader accused of
kidnap, rape and cannibalism in Democratic Republic of Congo was
killed on Monday alongside four other people during a firefight
as he sought to escape his army captors, the government said.
Paul Sadala, a poacher-turned-militia leader known as
"Morgan" who operated in Congo's Orientale province, surrendered
on Saturday with around 40 of his followers.
He was being brought by the army to the town of Bunia when
he attacked the soldiers escorting him, government spokesman
Lambert Mende told Reuters.
"He caused a shootout which resulted in the deaths of two
army soldiers and two of his own men. He tried to flee but
suffered a serious injury," he said.
Mende said that Morgan was taken by helicopter for treatment
but died on the way from excessive bleeding.
Morgan has repeatedly attacked populations in the Okapi
Fauna Reserve, a World Heritage site, since 2012.
U.N. experts said in December he switched his focus from
poaching elephants to attacking gold mines. They accuse him and
his men of kidnapping people to carry looted goods and of
forcing women into being sexual slaves for militia members.
They said in another report last July that former captives
had told them the group, known as "Mai Mai Morgan", had engaged
in cannibalism on several occasions.
Morgan's militia is just one part of a complex and deadly
network of armed groups in Congo's lawless east. Most of these
groups finance their operations by competing for control of
Congo's vast deposits of minerals, including gold, diamonds,
tin, copper and coltan.
In November, the Congolese army, alongside U.N. peacekeeping
troops, defeated the main M23 rebel group, seen as the greatest
threat to President Joseph Kabila in more than a decade.
The government has had an arrest warrant out for Morgan
since November 2012 on charges of war crimes and crimes of
sexual violence.
Government spokesman Mende said earlier on Monday that not
all of Morgan's followers had surrendered and urged them to do
so. Morgan's group operates deep in the jungle, a long way from
where M23 was based, and its numbers are not known.
(Editing by Emma Farge and Tom Heneghan)