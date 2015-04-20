By Aaron Ross
| KINSHASA, April 20
Congo's government has told mining companies it intends to
reopen negotiations with them over a revision of the mining code
sent to parliament last month, Randgold Resources' CEO
said on Monday.
Mark Bristow told journalists in the capital Kinshasa that
he had received assurances from Prime Minister Augustin Matata
Ponyo's staff that the government would re-engage on fiscal
changes that had brought criticism from the industry.
"(Congo's) prime minister has clearly indicated to us ...
that he has every intent to reopen the debate and to ensure that
we, the industry, along with civil society and all other
interested and affected parties wrestle this out," he said.
The latest draft of the code, which revises the 2002 code,
was submitted to parliament over industry objections. Mining
companies say its more onerous fiscal regimen would deter new
investment in the sector.
The draft would increase royalties on base metals such as
copper and cobalt to 3.5 percent from 2 percent and on precious
metals like gold to 3.5 percent from 2.5 percent. It would also
increase the tax on profits to 35 percent from 30 percent and
introduce a windfall profits tax.
Mining companies say low taxes and royalties are needed to
compensate for Congo's infrastructure deficits and political
instability. They have called on the government to change the
2002 code as little as possible.
Congo, which vies with Zambia to be Africa's top copper
producer, has increased its production of the metal from 27,359
tonnes in 2002 to 1.03 million tonnes last year.
Industrial gold production has also jumped from almost
nothing to close to 20 tonnes over that period.
Randgold operates the Kibali gold mine in the country's
northeast in a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti and
state miner Sokimo.
Congo also boasts rich deposits of cobalt, diamonds, tin and
tantalum.
Despite its copious mineral reserves, the war-ravaged
country remains one of the world's poorest and least developed,
in part due to corruption and mismanagement of the mining
sector.
Negotiations over a revision of the code have dragged on for
more than two years. The mines minister has not yet officially
presented the new draft of the law to parliament.
In an April 2 letter seen by Reuters, the president of the
National Assembly Aubin Minaku wrote to the Congolese Business
Federation (FEC) that he considered additional consultation with
industry representatives "an indispensable imperative."
(Editing by Joe Bavier and Janet Lawrence)