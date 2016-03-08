KINSHASA, March 8 Seven workers are missing at Glencore's Katanga Mining operation in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo after a pit wall collapsed on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

"We understand that seven persons, who were believed to have been working on the ongoing de-watering of the pit in the vicinity of the failure, are currently unaccounted for," the statement said, adding that rescue efforts were ongoing. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Goodman)