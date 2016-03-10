KINSHASA, March 10 Activist groups in Democratic
Republic of Congo urged the government on Thursday to revive
plans for a new mining code, saying the higher revenues it would
generate were vital to supporting a young democracy.
The government of Africa's leading copper producer started a
review of the 2002 mining code in 2012, aiming to increase state
revenues and tighten environmental and social regulations.
However, an official at the prime minister's office told
Reuters last month the government had decided to freeze
consideration of a draft code submitted to parliament last March
until metal markets had recovered from their recent weakness.
Benchmark copper prices fell 25 percent last year
and several mines in Congo's copper-producing southeast have cut
their workforces.
A group of 42 Congolese non-governmental organisations
(NGOs) that have participated in talks with the government and
mining sector over the new code said on Thursday that difficult
market conditions did not justify further delays.
"Not doing it now is prolonging the bleeding of revenues in
the sector which are needed to support our young democracy,"
they said in a statement that urged the government to clarify
its position.
Congo held its first free election in 2006. It is set to
hold another election in November when President Joseph Kabila
is due to step down. The country has never had a peaceful
transition of power.
Mining companies, which have lobbied hard against the new
code, say more onerous taxes and royalties would drive away
investment.
However, the NGOs called the recent decline in minerals
prices "a temporary and random event" and noted the existing
code was passed when the average price of copper was about
$1,500 per tonne in 2002. Benchmark copper on the London Metal
Exchange was trading at $4,915 a tonne at 1215 GMT.
Congo produced 995,805 tonnes of copper in 2015, down
slightly from 2014. It also mines significant quantities of
gold, tin and cobalt.
