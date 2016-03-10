(Adds minister's comment)
KINSHASA, March 10 Democratic Republic of
Congo's government has suspended consideration of a new mining
code until metal prices recover, the country's mines minister
said on Thursday.
The government of Africa's leading copper producer started a
review of the 2002 mining code in 2012, aiming to increase state
revenues and tighten regulations, but encountered fierce
resistance from industry, which said new taxes and royalties
would drive away investment.
"We have said that reform is suspended and we are going to
continue when the context allows it," mines minister Martin
Kabwelulu told reporters in the capital Kinshasa.
Benchmark copper prices fell 25 percent last year
and several mines in Congo's copper-producing southeast have cut
their workforces. It traded at $4,878 a tonne late on Thursday.
However, activist groups urged the government on Thursday to
revive plans for a new code, saying the higher revenues it would
generate were vital to supporting a young democracy.
A group of 42 Congolese non-governmental organisations
(NGOs) that have been in talks with the government and mining
sector said difficult market conditions did not justify delays.
"Not doing it now is prolonging the bleeding of revenues in
the sector which are needed to support our young democracy,"
they said in a statement that urged the government to clarify
its position.
Congo held its first free election in decades in 2006. It is
set to hold another election in November when President Joseph
Kabila is due to step down. The country has never had a peaceful
transition of power.
The NGOs called the recent decline in minerals prices "a
temporary and random event" and noted the existing code was
passed when the average price of copper was about $1,500 per
tonne in 2002.
Congo produced 995,805 tonnes of copper in 2015, down
slightly from 2014. It also mines significant quantities of
gold, tin and cobalt.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and
David Evans)