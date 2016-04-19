IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
KINSHASA, April 19 Randgold Resources has entered a joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo with a company controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler and a state miner, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The gold project in northeastern Congo with Moku Goldmines AG, majority-owned by Gertler's Fleurette Group, and state miner Sokimo could allow Randgold to acquire a minimum 51 percent stake by funding and conducting exploration and completing a prefeasibility study, the statement said. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Clarke)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.