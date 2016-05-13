BRIEF-Mint says Mint Middle East signed term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial co
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
KINSHASA May 13 Democratic Republic of Congo's mines minister said on Friday that he suspects Freeport-McMoRan Inc is hiding the true value of the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper project, adding that the company should pay taxes on the deal.
"In this case, there is a presumption of the desire to hide the real earnings from the transaction. Is $2.65 billion the real price?" Martin Kabwelulu wrote in a statement.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of bladder cancer.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.