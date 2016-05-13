KINSHASA May 13 Democratic Republic of Congo's mines minister said on Friday that he suspects Freeport-McMoRan Inc is hiding the true value of the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper project, adding that the company should pay taxes on the deal.

"In this case, there is a presumption of the desire to hide the real earnings from the transaction. Is $2.65 billion the real price?" Martin Kabwelulu wrote in a statement.

