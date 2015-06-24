(Adds value and timing of deal)
KINSHASA, June 24 A Glencore controlled
mine in Democratic Republic of Congo acquired a concession from
state miner Gecamines' joint venture in February, a Glencore
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Swiss commodities trading house Glencore holds a majority
stake in the Mutanda copper and cobalt mine in southeastern
Congo's Katanga province, while Israeli billionaire Dan
Gertler's Fleurette Group owns the remainder.
Glencore spokesman Charles Watenphul said that its Mutanda
unit had bought the rights to a permit located within its
concession from Chabara, a joint venture between Gecamines and
Dino Steel International, in which Gecamines held a 30 percent
stake.
He said that the deal was worth considerably less than $50
million and was aimed at consolidating Glencore's presence in
the mine.
Congolese law requires that the mines ministry collects a
fee on any transfer of ownership. However, a representative from
Congo's mines ministry said that the ministry learned of the
transaction last week and has requested details from Gecamines
but has yet to receive them.
The chairman of Gecamines was not available for immediate
comment.
Congo is Africa's top copper producer and home to half the
world's cobalt reserves. Mutanda, one of the country's argest
mines, produced 197,129 tonnes of copper and 14,409 tonnes of
cobalt in 2014.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross, editing by Emma Farge and Louise
Heavens)