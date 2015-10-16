KINSHASA Oct 16 Randgold Resources
expects to expand operations in northeastern Democratic Republic
of Congo by early next year, the company's chief executive Mark
Bristow said on Friday.
Randgold operates the Kibali mine in northeastern Congo, a
joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti and state miner
Sokimo. It also has a joint venture with Kilo Goldmines
to explore for gold in the area.
"We have also engaged with a series of junior companies...to
enter in joint ventures where we would be prepared to take over
the project and complete the pre-feasibility (study) to earn a
share in the project and take control," Bristow told a news
conference in the capital Kinshasa.
Bristow added that Randgold currently has four
confidentiality agreements in Congo and said he hoped to have
news about exploration projects by his next quarterly news
conference in Kinshasa.
Kibali and other new gold mines opened by companies like
Banro Corporation have boosted Congo's gold output from near
zero in 2011 to over 20 tonnes last year.
Global gold production in 2014 stood at about 2,860 tonnes,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey. South Africa, which
poured about 150 tonnes, was Africa's leading producer.
Kibali poured more than 525,000 ounces of gold in 2014, its
first full year of production, and expects to produce more than
600,000 ounces this year. It is the second-highest producing
mine for Randgold, which recorded revenues of $1.43 billion last
year.
Congo, which hopes to become one of the continent's leading
gold producers, increased output 69 percent in the first half of
2015 compared to the same period in 2014.
