KOLWEZI, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 7 A
copper-mining joint venture between Democratic Republic of
Congo's state miner and two Chinese companies, agreed on in 2007
as part of a minerals-for-infrastructure deal, has produced its
first copper, the mines ministry said.
The Sinohydro Corp and China Railway Group
Limited companies have pledged to build $3 billion worth of
roads, railways and other infrastructure in Congo in return for
a 68 percent stake in Sicomines, the joint venture in the
southeast of the country, Africa's top copper producer.
The chief of staff to the mines minister, Valery Mukasa,
said production was launched on Friday at a ceremony attended by
mines minister Martin Kabwelulu.
China's state-run Exim Bank is providing most of the
financing for the copper mine, which is one of the largest in
the world.
While the Congo government has hailed the contract as a
model for mining investment, international campaign groups and
local activists have criticised it for alleged lack of
transparency and concerns that it will burden Congo with
unsustainable debt.
China has signed several such resources-for-infrastructure
deals with African governments in the last decade as it seeks
raw materials to fuel its economy.
Progress on the project has been repeatedly delayed. Exim
Bank temporarily halted disbursements in 2012 and workers had to
pump 160 million cubic metres of water from two pits.
Sicomines, has also struggled to secure sufficient energy to
power the mine, leading it to reduce its initial annual
production target to 125,000 tonnes.
Congo produced more than 1 million tonnes of copper for the
first time in 2014. The chamber of mines says production will
fall to 974,000 tonnes in 2015, however, due to electricity
shortages and the September suspension of Glencore's Katanga
Mining unit.
