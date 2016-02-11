KINSHASA Feb 11 Democratic Republic of Congo,
Africa's top copper producer, has not dropped plans to revise
its mining code, the mines ministry said on Thursday, in an
apparent contradiction to comments made by the mines minister on
Wednesday.
The minister, Martin Kabwelulu, told an industry conference
in Cape Town on Wednesday that the government had decided to
retain the 2002 code governing the terms for mining operations
in the country, abandoning a three-year revision process that
met with fierce industry opposition over proposed rises in tax
and royalty rates.
But in an email sent to London-based campaign group Global
Witness on Thursday, Kabwelulu's chief of staff Valery Mukasa
said that Kabwelulu simply meant to say that the existing code
remains in effect until it is replaced.
"The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has not
renounced revising the mining code. Quite the contrary," Mukasa
said in the email.
"However, in the context of targeting potential investors
interested in the mining sector, the mines minister sought to
reassure that the legal framework that governs the sector is the
mining code of 2002, still in effect," he added.
Congo's government initiated the review of the mining code
in 2012 in an effort to increase its revenues from the sector.
The country is also the world's leading producer of cobalt and
extracts significant quantities of gold, diamonds and tin.
A draft code was submitted to parliament last March but has
yet to be adopted amid continuing opposition from industry.
Global Witness on Wednesday criticised the reported decision
to drop the revision process, saying that it represented a
missed opportunity to improve management of a sector riddled
with corruption.
The industry-led chamber of mines applauded the decision,
which it said was necessary given the state of metals markets.
Benchmark copper fell 25 percent last year and copper prices
are expected to hit their lowest average in more than a decade
this year, according to a Reuters survey of metal analysts last
month.
Foreign miners with interests in the country include
Glencore, Randgold Resources and
Freeport-McMoRan.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister, Greg
Mahlich)