KINSHASA May 24 The Chinese company buying
Freeport McMoRan Inc's majority stake in the Tenke
copper mine has told the Congolese government that Freeport
staff will oversee the operation for a transitional period of
12 to 18 months, an adviser to the prime minister said on
Tuesday.
A delegation from China Molybdenum Co (CMOC) is
visiting Democratic Republic of Congo this week to reassure
government officials who have expressed alarm about the change
of ownership of the largest private investment in the country's
history, the adviser said.
CMOC agreed on May 9 to buy Freeport's 56 percent stake in
Tenke, one of the world's largest copper mines, for $2.65
billion in cash.
Government officials have complained that they were not
informed in advance of the deal.
The delegation, which includes CMOC chairman Chaochun Li and
the CEO of its overseas operations, Kalidas Madhavpeddi, also
told Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo on Monday that the
mine would honour its tax and environmental commitments, the
adviser said.
"There won't be a major change for at least 12 to 18
months," the adviser told Reuters. "That's what (the delegation)
came to do -- reassure the Congolese authorities and the
personnel who work (at Tenke) that nothing is going to change in
the short term."
CMOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment
but the handover period was confirmed by a Freeport spokesman.
"We will continue to provide support and will operate
(Tenke) for a period of time; up to one year after the
transaction closes," he said.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this
year, he added.
Congo's mines minister said this month that he suspects
Freeport is hiding the true value of the sale and should pay tax
on the deal.
The prime minister's adviser added that the government is
continuing to look into the circumstances of the sale.
Congolese state miner Gecamines controls a 20 percent stake
in Tenke and Toronto-based Lundin Mining holds the
remaining 24 percent.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister and
David Goodman)