KINSHASA Oct 3 Democratic Republic of Congo is in talks with Malaysia Smelting Corporation over the construction of a foundry, the central African country's mines minister said.

"Talks are very advanced with a big foreign mining company, Malaysia Smelting Corporation, to set up a foundry in Kalima," Martin Kabwelulu told a mining conference on Monday.

Malaysia Smelting is the world's third largest supplier of tin metal, according to its website. The company was not available to comment. (Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Dan Lalor)