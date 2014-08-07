* Find on similar scale to UK, South Sudan oil reserves
By Peter Jones
KINSHASA, Aug 7 An oil company owned by Israeli
billionaire Dan Gertler said on Thursday it had discovered
around 3 billion barrels of oil in the Democratic Republic of
Congo, an amount similar to the proven reserves of oil producers
Britain and South Sudan.
The crude was discovered around Lake Albert on Congo's
eastern border with Uganda, Oil of DRCongo said in a statement.
An analysis of seismic survey data "indicates around 3
billion barrels of oil in place", it said, although it was not
yet clear what portion was recoverable.
"These are very positive results from our extensive seismic
campaign," said Giuseppe Ciccarelli, Oil of DRCongo's CEO. "We
continue to believe the project has the potential to provide
significant revenues and multiple other benefits to the people
of (Congo)."
The nearby Ugandan blocks are estimated to hold a similar
amount of oil and are being developed by British company Tullow
, France's Total and China National Offshore
Oil Corp (CNOOC).
Oil of DRCongo said it now plans to prepare for the drilling
of two exploration wells on the site by building infrastructure
and relocating local communities.
Resource-rich Congo produces just 25,000 barrels of oil per
day from onshore and offshore fields in western coastal areas
and is seeking to increase production dramatically to boost
growth and relieve poverty.
Oil made up just 1.7 percent of Congo's gross domestic
product in 2012, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Oil of DRCongo said production of 50,000 barrels per day at Lake
Albert would expand Congo's economy by 25 percent.
But industry sources say the volumes should be considered
provisional and point to the difficulty of exporting the oil
from eastern Congo - a region hundreds of kilometres from export
points on the shores of the Indian and Atlantic oceans.
"Seismic estimates still need to be confirmed by a serious
drilling campaign and I would not be surprised if the amount is
reduced by a significant percentage," said one source with
experience assessing oil exploration projects in Africa.
Risk consultancy Maplecroft's Ben Payton said oil could, in
theory, be exported via a planned pipeline from Uganda to the
ocean but added tension between Uganda and Congo made this
unlikely.
LUCRATIVE BUSINESS?
Oil of DRCongo operates blocks one and two at Lake Albert on
behalf of Foxwhelp and Caprikat, both subsidiaries of Gertler's
Netherlands-based company Fleurette which has several interests
in Congo's mining sector.
Campaign groups such as Global Witness say Gertler, an
influential figure in Congo with close ties to President Joseph
Kabila's government, received concessions at low prices before
selling them on for large profits, particularly in a series of
mining deals between 2010 and 2012.
In January, Reuters revealed that Gertler had sold one of
his Congo-based oil companies, Nessergy Ltd, to the government
for $150 million - 300 times the amount paid for the oil rights.
Gertler, who has joint Israeli and Congolese citizenship and
says his firm has invested more than $7 billion in the local
economy, vigorously denies receiving favourable deals at
knockdown prices.
A spokesman said at the time that the Nessergy rights had
dramatically increased in value since they were obtained in
2006, partly due to the discovery of significant nearby
oilfields.
(Reporting by Peter Jones; Writing and additional reporting by
Emma Farge; Editing by David Evans)