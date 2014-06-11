* Soco will not explore unless Congo, UNESCO give green
light
* Deal to resolve WWF complaint brokered by OECD contact
point
* WWF has said two of its staff received death threats
KINSHASA, June 10 British oil company Soco
International has agreed not to explore in Democratic
Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park unless its government
and UNESCO agree it would not threaten the area's world heritage
status.
Soco has been at loggerheads with conservation campaigner
WWF for months over its activities in Virunga, Africa's oldest
and most bio-diverse national park.
WWF filed a complaint about Soco's activities in October to
the British National Contact Point for the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development. Such OECD contact points
aim to uphold international standards in business.
Under a deal reached following mediation by the OECD Contact
Point, Soco said it would suspend further exploration plans once
it concludes seismic testing on Lake Edward begun in April.
"Soco is pleased that we were able to work together with WWF
to hopefully find a way to jointly improve conditions in Virunga
National Park and for its inhabitants," Soco deputy CEO Roger
Cagle said in an emailed statement.
Soco says it can operate in the World Heritage Site using
environmentally sensitive techniques. The company has overseas
operations in western Congo, the neighbouring Congo Republic and
in Vietnam, with turnover of around $600 million a year.
Congo's government has consistently supported Soco's
exploration activities while insisting on the government's right
to know how much oil is below Virunga's surface before making a
decision on whether to move into a production phase.
WWF and other conservation campaigners say that the park's
fragile ecosystem will be threatened by exploration and
production work. They argue that Virunga is worth more to the
Congolese people as a world heritage site than as a short-term
source of oil.
"Today is a victory for our planet and for good practices in
business," Marco Lambertini, Director General of WWF
International, said in a statement.
Congo has a wealth of natural resources but its economy
leans primarily on the mining sector, which contributed 14.5
percent of the national budget in 2013, according to Prime
Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo. Oil production remains low.
The vast, poverty-stricken central African state aims to
raise oil output from just 25,000 barrels per day by exploiting
reserves under its soil in the east and offshore in the west.
WWF said last month that two of its employees had received
death threats in Congo because of its opposition to Soco's
plans.
Emmanuel De Merode, the Virunga park's Belgian director who
was also publicly critical of Soco's plans, was shot and
seriously wounded last month by unknown gunmen.
Soco has vigorously denied any link to that attack and
condemned the threats against WWF staff.
