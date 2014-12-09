(Corrects to say three of party's four deputy
secretaries-general signed document in paragraph 4)
KINSHASA Dec 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's
second-largest opposition party, the Movement for the Liberation
of Congo (MLC), expelled its leader and two other senior
officials on Monday, a day after they agreed to join a new
national unity government.
MLC Secretary-General Thomas Luhaka was named as one of
three vice-prime ministers in the new government, while
parliamentarians Germain Kambinga and Omer Egwake were awarded
ministerial posts.
In a statement announcing their expulsion, the MLC
criticised the three men for "behaviour manifestly contrary to
the political line adopted by the party".
The statement was signed by three of the MLC's four deputy
secretaries-general in the name of its president, Jean-Pierre
Bemba, a former rebel leader who unsuccessfully ran against
Joseph Kabila in the 2006 presidential election.
Bemba, a former vice-president in an interim government that
followed a 1998-2003 war in Congo, is detained in The Hague
awaiting a verdict on charges of crimes against humanity over
his alleged role in a conflict in neighbouring Central African
Republic.
The participation of MLC members in Kabila's long-delayed
national unity government was widely expected after the party
participated in talks that led to the promise of a shake up of
the cabinet in October 2013.
The new cabinet, which includes several members of moderate
opposition groups alongside trusted loyalists, has been greeted
by analysts as an effort by Kabila to shore up his position
ahead of a possible constitutional showdown in Africa's largest
copper producer.
Kabila's opponents accuse him of seeking to hold onto power
in the mineral-rich central African state beyond the end of his
two-term mandate in 2016. Kabila has refused to comment on these
allegations, while his spokesman has rejected them.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Ralph
Boulton)