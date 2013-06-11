By Jonny Hogg
| KINSHASA, June 10
KINSHASA, June 10 Congo's sweltering riverside
capital is more accustomed to the pulsating rhythms of some of
Africa's most famous Soukous and Rumba musicians than the more
genteel strains of Italian classical composer Guiseppe Verdi.
But a strange musical oddity - a symphony orchestra of
self-taught musicians, some of whom had to make their own
instruments - is becoming one of Congo's most well-known
exports, even attracting royal patronage.
Formed almost 20 years ago by a handful of music
enthusiasts, the Kimbanguiste Symphony Orchestra has grown
steadily in numbers, proficiency and stature, culminating in a
trip to Monaco earlier this year.
On Saturday, Princess Caroline of Monaco paid a return visit
to watch a concert amidst the dilapidated sprawl of Kinshasa.
Armand Diangienda is the orchestra's founder, a man with no
musical background who taught himself to play the cello and
later to conduct.
"We always said we'd make it far but we didn't expect it to
turn out like this," he says, with a broad smile.
The orchestra is named after Diangienda's grandfather Simon
Kimbangu, a Congolese religious leader who stood up to Belgian
colonists and established his own church.
It has brought together around 80 musicians and 100 singers
from across Kinshasa, a crumbling metropolis of 10 million
people where daily survival leaves little room for the luxuries
of classical music.
More than 50 years of dictatorship, corruption and two
devastating wars - the last officially ending in 2003 - have
left Congo in ruins.
Kinshasa's population has ballooned as people from across
the vast nation gravitate to the city in hope of work. Most
remained trapped in abject poverty in labyrinthine districts
where infrastructure has collapsed under the weight of numbers
and neglect.
Amidst all this, Diangienda embarked on building what is
said to be central Africa's only symphony orchestra.
"The biggest challenges were finding the instruments and
also we had no teachers so we had to learn from scratch. Then we
had to get the Congolese to like the music," Diangienda says of
a nation which holds its own musical stars in god-like esteem.
Although the orchestra has mostly captured international
imagination, the outdoor auditorium where they performed in
Kinshasa was filled with a mixture of Congolese and foreigners.
The start of the concert was welcomed with the sort of
whoops and cheers not associated with the beginning of a
classical recital, much to the frowning chagrin of some of the
orchestra's more traditionally minded members.
But Nicole Curau, a professional violinist from Monaco who
travelled to Kinshasa to play alongside the Kimbanguistes, says
the orchestra offers hope to classical music.
"It's true that today classical music is seen to be part of
old Europe. The number of orchestras is going down, and there
are smaller and smaller audiences often filled with very old
people. But this is a real renewal, and (there's) an incredible
love for the music which you get from everyone here."
The orchestra has ambitions to set up a music school in
Kinshasa but for the time being hopefuls will have to take the
same difficult path as Tresor Wamba, who taught himself the
viola.
"My friends would ask me what I'm doing with this orchestra
of ancient arts, telling me it would bring me nothing and that I
should drop it," the 26-year-old student said.
After more than 10 years in the orchestra, juggling studies
and his passion for music, Wamba found himself preparing to play
in front of hundreds of people, including a European princess.
"You've got to have hope. You try and try over many years,
and here we are, these are the fruits of all our labour," he
said.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Bate Felix and Paul
Casciato)