* More than 300 in detention after protests last month
* Former Kabila allies, opposition figures among detained
* Kabila barred from running in 2016 election
(Adds detained opposition leader makes media appearance)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA Feb 10 More than 300 people, including
opposition leaders, remain in detention in Democratic Republic
of Congo after protests last month, reinforcing concerns that
President Joseph Kabila plans to cling to power beyond his legal
mandate.
Kabila's spokesman says the president will respect the
constitution, which bars him from seeking a third term next year
after winning disputed elections in 2006 and 2011.
With growing signs of popular opposition to any attempt to
prolong his mandate in the big central African country, the
ruling coalition has been weakened by high profile defections,
particularly in his home province of Katanga.
Four days of anti-government protests last month, in which
security forces killed at least 40 people, forced parliament to
drop plans to require a census before the 2016 vote that critics
said aimed to delay the election and keep Kabila in power.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human
Rights (OHCHR) is alarmed by the detentions and says prisoners
have been held for three weeks without access to a lawyer.
Among those detained are officials close to the governor of
Katanga province, Moise Katumbi, a former ally of the president
who in December opposed Kabila's third term and was stripped of
his post as provincial head of the president's party.
Katumbi's ally Jean-Claude Muyambo, who heads the party that
withdrew from Kabila's coalition, is charged with an improper
real estate sale, while others are charged with embezzlement.
The government denies the arrests are political and says
many detainees are charged with pillage during the protests.
"WOUNDED WILD BEAST"
Kabila's critics and some political analysts say the
detentions suggest increasing desperation on his part.
"He's politically weakened and increasingly isolated," said
Pascal Kambale, former Congo director for the Open Society
Initiative for Southern Africa. "He's as dangerous as a wounded
wild beast."
Congo, which exports copper, gold and diamonds, has not had
a peaceful transition since independence from Belgium in 1960.
OHCHR said last Friday it believed at least 11 prisoners,
including human rights campaigner and opposition activist
Christopher Ngoyi, were being held incommunicado.
Ngoyi's friends and family said they had no information
about him since his detention on Jan. 21, but he was presented
to local media at the Interior Ministry on Tuesday after nearly
three weeks in the custody of the national intelligence agency.
He is charged with protest-related crimes including arson
and incitement to racial hatred, said his son Patrick Ngoyi.
Roman Catholic Bishop Fridolin Ambongo said government
tactics could trigger further violence.
"We fear its last word will be an act of madness that could
lead to the situation getting out of control because the people
will not give up," he said. "If there is only force as a
response, there will be tragic consequences in our country."
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris and Bienvenu-Marie
Bakumanya in Kinshasa; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Dominic
Evans)