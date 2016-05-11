LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 11 (Reuters) -
P olice in Democratic Republic of Congo fired tear gas on
Wednesday at thousands of supporters of a leading opposition
candidate for president who is being questioned over government
allegations of hiring mercenaries, a Reuters witness said.
Moise Katumbi, the former governor of Congo's copper-mining
region, appeared for a second day at the prosecutor general's
office in the second city Lubumbashi to respond to accusations
that he hired mercenaries, including U.S. soldiers, in a plot
against the republic.
