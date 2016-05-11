(Repeats to add TV to slugline)
By Kenny Katombe
LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 11 (Reuters) -
P olice in Democratic Republic of Congo fired tear gas on
Wednesday at thousands of supporters of Moise Katumbi, a leading
opposition candidate for president who is being questioned over
government allegations of hiring mercenaries.
Katumbi is a favourite in the race to succeed President
Joseph Kabila who must step down after elections in November and
his supporters say the accusations, which could lead to jail,
are aimed at derailing his campaign.
The popular former governor of Congo's copper-mining region
is accused of hiring mercenaries, including former U.S.
soldiers, in a plot against the republic.
Police arrested at least 10 people outside the prosecutor
general's office in Congo's second city of Lubumbashi who surged
toward the building when Katumbi arrived at about 11 a.m. local
time (0900 GMT) for a second day of questioning, witnesses said.
The government denies the allegations against Katumbi are
politically motivated. Kabila's opponents accuse him of trying
to delay the presidential election to hold onto power beyond the
two five-year terms allowed by the constitution.
Dozens were killed in January 2015 in protests over a
proposed revision of the electoral law that critics said was a
ploy to keep Kabila in power beyond the end of his mandate.
