LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 13 (Reuters) - P olice in Democratic Republic of Congo fired tear gas on Friday at thousands of supporters of a leading opposition presidential candidate who faces government allegations of hiring mercenaries, a Reuters witness said.

It was the third time in five days that police have fired tear gas at supporters of Moise Katumbi, the former governor of Congo's copper-mining region, who is accused of hiring the mercenaries as part of a plot against the republic. (Reporting by Kenny Katombe; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Gareth Jones)