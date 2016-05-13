LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 13 (Reuters) -
P olice in Democratic Republic of Congo fired tear gas on Friday
at thousands of supporters of a leading opposition presidential
candidate who faces government allegations of hiring
mercenaries, a Reuters witness said.
It was the third time in five days that police have fired
tear gas at supporters of Moise Katumbi, the former governor of
Congo's copper-mining region, who is accused of hiring the
mercenaries as part of a plot against the republic.
