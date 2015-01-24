* Envoys met with President Kabila on Saturday
* Diplomats want him to drop census provision in law
* Opposition says bill is ploy to stay in power
* HRW: "Unlawful and excessive force" used on protesters
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Jan 24 Western diplomats met
Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila on Saturday
in a bid to persuade him to drop plans for amending the
country's electoral law, officials said, after the measure drew
violent protests earlier this week.
Under Kabila's proposed law, a national census would have to
be completed before the next presidential elections, expected in
2016. The government argues a census is long overdue and would
allow better management of the country.
But the opposition says the new bill is a ploy to keep
Kabila, 43, in power beyond the end of his mandate in 2016, as a
census would take years to complete in an impoverished country
the size of Western Europe.
Kabila's proposed bill has angered people across the
country. He has been in power since 2001, when he took from his
father after the latter was killed.
His last reelection in 2011 was marred by widespread
rigging, according to observers, and there is simmering
discontent over prevailing poverty despite Congo's riches in
minerals including copper, diamond and gold.
Some 42 people were killed in protests since Monday in the
capital Kinshasa and other major cities, rights groups say.
Protest leaders have called for new demonstrations unless the
entire law is withdrawn.
The envoys, representing the United States, Britain, France,
Belgium, the European Union and the U.N. peacekeeping mission in
Congo, met with Kabila at his Kinshasa residence, said a Western
diplomat, who asked not to be named.
"The ambassadors met the president ... to warn him of the
risk of things getting out of control over the modification of
the electoral law that has provoked so much tension," the
diplomat said.
The same envoys have met the presidents of the Senate and
National Assembly to urge them to drop the census provision.
Last weekend, the assembly approved the bill with the census
requirement, while the Senate voted on Friday to exclude it from
the proposed legislation. [ID: L6N0V21VE]
A joint commission from both houses has been meeting since
Friday to reconcile their differences on the bill, according to
a deputy familiar with the proceedings.
The envoys were due to meet opposition leaders later on
Saturday, the diplomat said.
In a statement released Saturday, the U.S. campaign group
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that the DRC government had
deployed "unlawful and excessive force" against protesters.
The government spokesman was not immediately available to
respond.
