(Corrects number of new provinces to 21 from 19)
KINSHASA Oct 29 Democratic Republic of Congo
President Joseph Kabila appointed special commissioners on
Thursday to provisionally govern 21 new provinces, a move
critics say is part of a strategy he has to cling to power.
The move comes as politicians in several African countries,
including neighbouring Congo Republic and Rwanda, amend term
limits to let longstanding presidents remain in office. Kabila's
final term in office ends next year.
The nominees, announced on state-run television, include
several prominent Kabila loyalists. They will administer the 21
new provinces created in July from six of Congo's previous 11
provinces. The other five older provinces were untouched in the
decentralisation initiative.
Two deputy commissioners were also named in each province to
oversee economic and political matters.
The government has justified the measure as a temporary
response to an order by the constitutional court last month to
take exceptional measures to address a state of what it called
political anarchy in the new provinces.
Critics, however, say the nominations aim to reinforce
Kabila's hold on security and revenue flows in the provinces
ahead of a presidential election due in November next year.
Kabila has seen his support erode over the past year. Around
40 people were killed in protests in January over proposed
changes to the electoral code that critics said would delay the
presidential poll.
Opponents argue that Kabila, who became president in 2001
after the assassination of his father, President Laurent Kabila,
hopes to cling to power by delaying a slate of local, provincial
and national elections over the next 13 months.
The first elections in the cycle, for provincial deputies
and local counselors, were missed last Sunday after the
constitutional court ordered that elections for new provincial
governors happen first.
Kabila, who won disputed elections in 2006 and 2011, is
barred by the constitution from standing for a third term next
year. The president has refused to publicly comment on his
political future, though a spokesman has said he intends to
respect the constitution.
The government has stressed that the commissioners will only
serve temporarily but has not yet announced a date for the
gubernatorial elections.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Tom Heneghan)