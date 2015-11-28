* Kabila says consensus needed as 2016 election nears
* Opponents fear attempt to hang on to power
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Nov 28 Democratic Republic of Congo
President Joseph Kabila made a long-anticipated public call on
Saturday for a national dialogue to prepare for elections next
year, an idea regarded with suspicion by his opponents.
A successful presidential election in 2016 would mark
Congo's first-ever peaceful transition of power after decades of
autocratic rule and civil conflict since independence from
Belgium in 1960.
In an address to the nation, Kabila announced the creation
of a preparatory committee but did not specify who would serve
on it, nor when the dialogue itself would begin.
"I have decided on this day to convoke an inclusive national
political dialogue and the subsequent implementation of a
preparatory committee to address all aspects linked to its
organization," Kabila said in a pre-recorded speech aired on
state-run television on Saturday evening.
The idea of a national dialogue has been praised by the
ruling majority as crucial to ensuring that upcoming elections
go smoothly but dismissed by most opponents as part of a
strategy by Kabila to hang onto power beyond the end of his
second and final mandate next year.
Having taken power in 2001 after the assassination of his
father, President Laurent Kabila, and won disputed elections in
2006 and 2011, he is barred by the constitution from standing
for a third term.
INTERNATIONAL MEDIATOR
Congo's election commission originally scheduled more than a
half-dozen local, provincial and national elections beginning in
October and culminating in presidential and legislative
elections on Nov. 27, 2016.
But elections for local councillors and provincial deputies
failed to take place last month after the constitutional court
ruled that budgetary and logistical constraints had made the
current calendar untenable.
Kabila said that those difficulties and Congo's history of
polls marred by contested results and post-election violence
made an inclusive dialogue essential.
"It is through a responsible consensus that we will be able
to give the relaunch of our electoral process a chance," he
added.
Kabila also said he would accept the participation of an
international mediator, a condition set by Congo's largest
opposition party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress
(UDPS).
Most of Congo's opposition parties, however, have vowed not
to participate in the dialogue. They suspect that the dialogue
will be used to allow Kabila to stay in power beyond 2016 by
delaying elections or installing a power-sharing government.
Kabila has refused to comment publicly on his political
future. A spokesman says he intends to respect the constitution,
although allies have recently suggested delaying elections by up
to four years to clean up voter rolls.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Emma Farge and Mark
Trevelyan)