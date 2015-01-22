KINSHASA Jan 22 Western powers have urged
Democratic Republic of Congo to withdraw or re-draft divisive
changes to electoral law due to be voted through on Thursday,
after three days of deadly protests over the legislation,
diplomatic sources said.
Opposition activists took to the streets saying the planned
changes were a government ploy to delay national elections and
keep President Joseph Kabila in power.
At least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security
forces, said one campaign group. The government said 15 people,
most of them looters, have died.
Envoys from the United States, Britain, France and former
colonial power Belgium met Senate President Leon Kengo Wa Dondo
on Wednesday, a diplomat said, the day before a Senate vote on
the legislation which has raised fears of further violence.
"They invited the president of the Senate to take into
consideration the tension that was prevailing in Kinshasa and
other towns of the country," the diplomat told Reuters, asking
not to be named.
"They urged him either to suspend the modifying law or to
remove the incendiary provisions," the diplomat said.
The new law would order a census before the next election,
currently scheduled for 2016.
The opposition says the census would take years to organise
in a poor nation the size of Western Europe and would extend
Kabila's rule beyond his 2016 term limit. The government has
denied this.
The ambassadors would meet the president of the national
assembly Aubin Minaku on Thursday to convey the same message,
the diplomat added.
"Kengo is very adamant to diffuse the situation. They (the
government) are very aware of the possible repercussion," a
second diplomat said.
Congo's Senate was due to vote on the bill on Thursday after
it was approved by the lower house on Saturday night.
Kinshasa was mostly quiet on Thursday morning.
Opposition leaders and student leaders of the University of
Kinshasa, the site of some of the fiercest confrontation, said
they would wait for the Senate vote before deciding on their
next move.
