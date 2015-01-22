* Vote on election law in Congo Senate pushed to Friday
* At least 42 killed in three days of protest - group
* Violent protest erupts in eastern city of Goma on Thursday
* Opposition plans announces further protests next week
(Adds UN reaction, opposition comment)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Jan 22 Democratic Republic of Congo's
Senate has delayed until Friday a vote on changes to the
electoral law after calls from Western powers to withdraw or
alter the proposed bill, which has sparked days of violent
protests.
The new legislation calls for a census before elections due
next year. President Joseph Kabila's allies say the move is
necessary to update voter lists, but critics say it is a ploy to
allow him to remain in office beyond the period of his final
term.
The capital was largely quiet on Thursday but witnesses said
at least one woman was killed when police fired tear gas and
live rounds to disperse thousands of protesters in the eastern
city of Goma. Police told Reuters only tear gas and sound
grenades were used.
At least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security
forces, one campaign group said on Wednesday. The government,
which denies any plan to delay elections, said 15 people, most
of them looters, have died.
The bill, which was approved by the lower house on Saturday
night, was delayed because the Senate commission examining the
legislation had not finished looking at proposed amendments.
"For the future of our country, we cannot botch it. That is
why we need to give the commission the time to finalise that law
that satisfies everyone," Senate President Leon Kengo Wa Dondo
told legislators.
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and international envoys
for the Great Lakes region expressed concern about this week's
violence and called for restraint. They also reiterated the need
for a credible, peaceful and timely electoral process.
"The Secretary-General underscores the Government's
responsibility to provide political space for the peaceful
expression of opinions," the statement said.
FOREIGN PRESSURE
Envoys from the United States, Britain, France and former
colonial power Belgium met Kengo Wa Dondo on Wednesday, a
diplomat said.
"They invited the president of the Senate to take into
consideration the tension that was prevailing in Kinshasa and
other towns of the country," the diplomat told Reuters, asking
not to be named.
"They urged him either to suspend the modifying law or to
remove the incendiary provisions," the diplomat added.
A meeting with the head of the National Assembly was also
planned.
The opposition says a census would take years to organise in
a poor nation the size of Western Europe and would extend
Kabila's rule beyond his 2016 term limit. In a joint statement
on Thursday, opposition parties deplored what they called
"arbitrary arrests" including of the coordinator of the Civil
Society of DR Congo Christopher Ngoyi.
They also announced further protests for Monday if the
Senate approves the bill.
Kabila became president in 2001 when his father, Laurent,
was assassinated. He went on to win elections in 2006 and 2011
but, according to the constitution, cannot run for a third term.
A native of the Swahili-speaking eastern province of
Katanga, Kabila has struggled to win over the capital, Kinshasa,
which has seen most of the violence in recent days.
"Kengo (Wa Dondo) is very adamant to diffuse the situation.
They (the government) are very aware of the possible
repercussion," a second diplomat said.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross and Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by
Bate Felix and Emma Farge; Editing by David Lewis and Hugh
Lawson)