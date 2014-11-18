(Correct spelling of Kalemie in dateline)
By Aaron Ross
KALEMIE, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 18 (Reuters) -
H uman Rights Watch (HRW) accused police in the Democratic
Republic of Congo on Tuesday of summarily executing at least 51
people in an anti-gang operation and of being responsible for
the disappearance of at least 33 more.
The report, based on witness testimony, is the second
high-profile inquiry into Operation Likofi, or 'punch' in the
Lingala language. The operation was launched a year ago to
tackle criminal gangs in the capital Kinshasa.
U.S.-based HRW accused police involved in Operation Likofi
of executing unarmed young men at home in front of family
members and in markets in an attempt to intimidate the local
population.
The mother of one man shot dead by police recounted how an
officer told onlookers: "Come look. We killed a 'kuluna' (gang
member) who made you suffer."
HRW said there were likely to have been more killings than
the 51 it managed to document. One police officer in the
operation told HRW that well over 100 had been killed.
Interior Minister Richard Muyej told Reuters cases of
misconduct were under investigation.
"Cases of misconduct have been presented to the justice
system. For us, transparency is important ... Before the courts
there are cases of police who were involved in the operation. We
are transparent in all of this," Muyej said.
However, HRW said none of the police officers arrested or
prosecuted since the operation had been arrested in connection
with killings or disappearances from the operation itself.
The United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) in
Congo accused the Congolese National Police in October of
executing at least nine people in the operation, which ended in
February.
The government rejected that report, accused its authors of
trying to destabilise the government and expelled the head of
the U.N. office, angering the U.N. Security Council, which has
reported threats against UNJHRO staff.
In an effort to assuage the international criticism, Muyej
convened ambassadors in Kinshasa last Friday and said the
government would work with UNJHRO.
