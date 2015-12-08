* Presidential election scheduled for November 2016
* Critics accuse President Kabila of seeking to hold onto
power
* U.N. accuses authorities of intimidating opposition
* Justice minister dismisses allegations as "sabotage"
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA Dec 8 A crackdown on political dissent
in Democratic Republic of Congo, including summary executions
and arbitrary detentions, is likely to undermine the credibility
of upcoming elections, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
The U.N. Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) in Congo said in
a report that it had documented 143 human rights violations and
at least 649 people arbitrarily detained in connection with the
electoral process during the first nine months of 2015.
In a written response, Congo's justice minister, Alexis
Thambwe, dismissed the accusations as unsubstantiated and aimed
at sabotaging the government's human rights efforts.
Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for
November 2016 could mark the central African giant's first
peaceful transition of power after decades of autocratic rule
and deadly civil conflict following independence in 1960.
But opponents of President Joseph Kabila, who took office in
2001 and won disputed elections in 2006 and 2011, accuse him of
trying to hold onto power beyond next year, when he is barred by
the constitution from standing for a third term.
UNJHRO said that state authorities have repeatedly tried to
intimidate critics of Kabila through the excessive use of force,
unlawful detentions and the manipulation of the justice system.
"This trend of restricting freedom of expression and
violating the security of those taking a critical stance on the
government's actions indicates a shrinking of the democratic
space likely to compromise the credibility of the electoral
process," the report states.
According to the report, the most serious violations
occurred in January, when Africa's leading copper producer was
rocked by protests in major cities. Demonstrators were rejecting
a proposed revision to the country's electoral code that
opponents said was a ploy to delay the election.
UNJHRO said that state agents extrajudicially killed at
least 20 people during those protests. Around 400 more were
arrested and held in custody beyond the legal time limit.
The report says that election-related abuses declined after
January but that there has been a "second wave" of violations
since July. Most have been committed by the police and national
intelligence service (ANR), which UNJHRO said has illegally held
prisoners without access to their families or a lawyer.
It added that the majority of the violations targeted the
media, civil society and political opponents, including leading
opposition leaders who have organized or participated in
political rallies.
Justice Minister Thambwe denied in his response that any
arrests of opposition figures have been politically motivated
and said UNJHRO's lack of sourcing and failure to identify
specific culprits made it impossible for the government to
verify other claims in the report.
Kabila has refused to comment publicly on his political
future. A spokesman has said that he intends to respect the
constitution but allies have recently suggested delaying the
election by up to four years to clean up voter rolls.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier and Toby
Chopra)