* Congo-based FDLR given breathing space to lay down weapons
* Group contains remnants responsible for Rwandan genocide
* Disarmament could boost stability in eastern Congo
By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Peter Jones
LUANDA/KINSHASA, July 3 African nations have
agreed to suspend military operations for six months against
Congo-based Rwandan rebels in order to give them more time to
lay down their arms, regional government officials said.
The FDLR rebels, composed in part of former soldiers and
Hutu militia responsible for killing some 800,000 Tutsis and
moderate Hutus during Rwanda's 1994 genocide, announced in April
that they would disarm. Some fighters began doing so in May.
Disarmament would improve the prospects for stability in
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where millions have been
killed in nearly two decades of conflict that have sucked in an
array of armed factions and national armies. Congo is a major
producer of diamonds and metals, including copper and gold.
The suspension was announced after a meeting in Angola on
Wednesday of foreign ministers from a regional bloc including
Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo,
DRC, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and
Zambia.
"The results of this surrender (of FDLR arms) are not
sufficient...but still the member states deemed that as
acceptable," Angola's Foreign Minister Georges Chikoti told
national news agency Angop. He said the FDLR's progress towards
disarming would be reviewed after three months.
The FDLR and previous incarnations of the group, whose full
name is the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, have
operated in Congo's eastern borderlands since they fled Rwanda
following the genocide. They are regularly accused of human
rights abuses, including civilian massacres.
PRETEXT FOR INTERVENTION
Their presence along the border has also served as a pretext
for Rwandan military interventions in Congo, helping fuel
conflict there since the mid-1990s.
Last year, bolstered by a special brigade with a robust
mandate to carry out offensive operations, Congo's U.N. mission,
MONUSCO, launched a military campaign against the remaining
armed groups operating in the mineral-rich east.
The mission was not immediately available to comment on
whether it would also suspend operations against the FDLR.
Congolese government spokesman Lambert Mende said the
country's army would honour the suspension of operations, but
it would be ready to act if the FDLR did not live up to its
pledges.
"Of course there will be no military operations during the
six-month period," he said. "The military option remains on the
table if the FDLR does not show concrete signs of their
disarmament within a reasonable period."
Over 25,000 FDLR fighters have demobilised since 2002, but
those numbers have slowed to a trickle in recent years. The
estimated 2,000 remaining rebels have hidden among communities
in Congo's dense forests.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)