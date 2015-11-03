KINSHASA Nov 3 British oil firm Soco International said on Tuesday it no longer holds the exploration licence for the area in the Democratic Republic of Congo's national park where it pulled out of last year following environemntal protests.

Soco conducted seismic testing last year on Block V, about half of which lies within the Virunga National Park, Africa's oldest national park and home to more than 200 mammal species, including the endangered mountain gorilla. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Greg Mahlich)