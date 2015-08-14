KINSHASA Aug 14 A prosecutor in Democratic
Republic of Congo said on Friday he had charged 34 people with
genocide and crimes against humanity in inter-ethnic violence in
the country's southeast.
The charges against members of the Luba, a Bantu ethnic
group, and Twa, a Pygmy people who inhabit Africa's Great Lakes
region, mark the first civilian prosecutions for such crimes in
Congo.
"These are crimes that can have severe penalties, up to 30
years for example," the prosecutor-general of Katanga province,
Caiphe Useni, told Reuters. Proceedings began on Thursday.
A law enacted in 2013 authorised civilian courts to try
cases of genocide and crimes against humanity, he said.
The Luba and Twa have been in conflict since May 2013 in the
southeast of Congo, known for its rich deposits of copper,
cobalt and other metals.
Local activists say that the violence is driven by social
inequities between the Bantu villagers and the Twa, a hunting
and gathering people long denied access to land and basic
services.
New York-based campaign group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said
on Tuesday that Luba fighters killed at least 30 people in April
when they attacked a camp for displaced people in northern
Katanga.
Twa militias massacred Luba civilians in reprisal attacks,
HRW said.
