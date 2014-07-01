By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, June 30 A U.N. Security Council
committee blacklisted Ugandan Islamist group, the Allied
Democratic Forces, on Monday for recruitment and use of child
soldiers, killing, maiming and sexually abusing women and
children, and attacks on U.N. peacekeepers.
Council diplomats said the group, which has been sheltering
in volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since the
mid-'90s, would now be subjected to an arms embargo, asset
freeze and travel ban under the United Nations sanctions regime
imposed on Congo.
The group's leader, Jamil Mukulu, has been subjected to
targeted U.N. sanctions since 2011. Uganda's military said in
April that Mukulu had fled Congo to another state after a
U.N.-backed offensive destroyed several ADF camps.
The ADF - also known as the ADF-National Army for the
Liberation of Uganda - was created to fight the Ugandan
government, but was forced across the border into Congo. U.N.
officials estimate it to have between 1,200 and 1,400 fighters.
The Ugandan government says the ADF is allied to elements of
Somalia's al Shabaab movement, an al Qaeda-linked group whose
name means "The Lads" in Arabic.
A task force set up by the U.N. peacekeeping mission in
Congo late last year to find out more about the ADF - and how it
could be tackled - said the group's financing and access to
weapons, ammunition and supplies needed to be cut off.
The ADF gets most of its money from the timber industry and
gold, which is smuggled into Uganda and sold, U.N. experts say.
The U.N. task force said the ADF recruited children through
mosques in eastern Congo and reportedly Uganda and Tanzania with
false promises of jobs, English lessons and other inducements,
while another source of recruitment is kidnappings.
Congolese officials hold the ADF responsible for the killing
of at least 21 people, including women and a baby, in villages
near Beni in North Kivu province in December.
The International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think tank,
has described the ADF as "one of the oldest but least known
armed groups ... and the only one in the area to be considered
an Islamist terrorist organization."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jan Paschal)