By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Oct 27 The United Nations envoy
to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday publicly
rebuked the Kinshasa government for expelling the top U.N. human
rights official, as the Congolese ambassador accused the
official of "offensive behavior."
Scott Campbell, head of the United Nations' Joint Human
Rights Office in Congo, was expelled after the release of a U.N.
report that accused the Congolese police of abusing civilians
during a crackdown on gangs in the capital Kinshasa.
"It is those who commit human rights violations and go
unpunished who tarnish the image of the DRC and weaken its
security institutions, not those who make them public," the U.N.
special representative in Congo, Martin Kobler, told the
15-nation Security Council.
"I asked the government to reconsider this decision," he
added. "I express my absolute confidence in the professionalism
of Scott Campbell and that of his team. And I stand firmly by
the report they produced, for which I take full responsibility."
Congo's U.N. envoy, Ignace Gata Mavita wa Lufuta, sharply
rebuked Campbell, telling the council that his "offensive
behavior" and reporting showed "a systematic refusal of taking
into account the comments and clarifications duly documented and
provided to him by the relevant government authorities."
"His ongoing disregard in the face of all criticisms in this
regard shook the trust and led the government to decide on a
radical solution of separation," he said, adding that "the DRC
does not have a tradition of expelling diplomats."
Rwandan U.N. Ambassador Eugene Richard Gasana expressed
dissatisfaction during the meeting that the U.N. peacekeeping
mission in the Congo, known as MONUSCO, has not yet taken action
against Rwandan rebels in eastern Congo, who are among the
remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide in neighboring
Rwanda.
The Rwandan rebels, known as the FDLR, have been ignoring a
six-month ultimatum set by regional African leaders to disarm.
This has led to increasing pressure on MONUSCO to take action
against the group.
Gasana said a special combat unit within MONUSCO established
last year to hunt down and neutralize armed groups in eastern
Congo has not yet taken the fight to the FDLR.
"Regrettably, the FIB (Force Intervention Brigade) chose to
restrict its action on a newly created movement named M23 and
once again failed to address the question of the FDLR," he said.
U.N. experts accused Rwanda of supporting the now defeated
M23, an allegation Kigali denied. But other Western governments
supported the U.N. experts' findings and suspended some aid to
Kigali as a result.
Kobler noted that there were still two months and six days
left before the ultimatum to the FDLR expires. If the FDLR do
not disarm before the deadline, MONUSCO will act.
"Taking this fight to the jungle will be long and
difficult," he said. "It will result in many casualties. I for
one do not want to see that. But it is up to the FDLR to prevent
this scenario."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Gunna Dickson)