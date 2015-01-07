By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 7 Democratic Republic of the
Congo President Joseph Kabila on Wednesday told U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that his army is ready to help
peacekeepers fight Rwandan rebels in the country's rugged
eastern provinces, the U.N. press office said.
The United Nations peacekeeping force in Congo (MONUSCO) has
already started preparatory operations ahead of a major campaign
to dislodge the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda
(FDLR), which has been at the heart of years of conflict in
Central Africa's Great Lakes region.
U.N. officials say active support of the Congolese armed
forces is vital for success against some 1,500 seasoned FDLR
combatants spread across eastern Congo.
They also say Kabila's support for MONUSCO has been
lackluster so far, while the Congolese army has been responsible
for human rights violations, including a mass rape in Minova in
2012 for which senior officers have not been held accountable.
"The Secretary-General called for decisive action against
the armed group," it said, adding that he "welcomed the
president's assurance that his government was ready to take
action and noted that MONUSCO was ready to engage with the
(Congolese army)," Ban's press office said in a statement.
MONUSCO helped defeat Congo's most powerful armed group, the
M23 insurgency, in 2013, then unleashed a military campaign
against remaining armed groups operating in Congo's mineral-rich
east.
The FDLR, which includes former soldiers and Hutu militiamen
responsible for carrying out Rwanda's 1994 genocide, failed to
meet a January deadline to disarm and surrender.
Speaking to reporters about a planned full-scale military
operation to neutralize the threat posed by the FDLR across
large swaths of territory it controls, a senior U.N. official
said the main campaign would begin soon.
"We're good to go," the official said on condition of
anonymity. He added that MONUSCO has been reaching out to the
FDLR, urging its fighters to surrender and their families to
leave before the offensive begins in earnest.
He predicted that the joint U.N.-Congolese operation would
be difficult and could take months as many of the FDLR fighters,
in contrast to the more conventional approach of the M23, were
living with their families and do not wear uniforms.
The military operation, the official said, would involve a
special unit within MONUSCO known as the intervention brigade,
which is mandated to aggressively search out and neutralize
armed groups, along with regular MONUSCO peacekeepers.
An internal review of MONUSCO, obtained by Reuters this
week, recommends reducing the number of MONUSCO peacekeepers by
nearly 10 percent from roughly 20,000 at present while making it
more effective when it comes to protecting civilians from armed
groups.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bernard Orr)