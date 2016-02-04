By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Feb 4 Congolese troops killed
two United Nations peacekeepers after civilians accused the
Tanzanian U.N. troops of providing supplies to Islamist Ugandan
rebels in east Congo, according to a confidential U.N. Security
Council report.
U.N. experts who monitor sanctions on Democratic Republic of
Congo said the U.N. peacekeeping force MONUSCO initially blamed
the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Ugandan rebels operating in
Congo since the 1990s, for a May 5 ambush that killed two
peacekeepers and several civilians and injured 26 U.N. troops.
But the group of experts said it was not an ambush and that
Congolese troops (FARDC) fired at peacekeepers near the Mayi
Moya town in Beni after "they had been told by two civilians
that the Tanzanians were providing supplies to the ADF."
The experts wrote in a report, seen by Reuters this week,
that the Tanzanian troops had met the ADF but the group is
"not in a position to explain why."
Tanzania's defense minister, Hussein Mwinyi, told Reuters he
had not seen the U.N. report and therefore could not immediately
comment. MONUSCO spokesman Felix Basse said he did not have any
immediate comment, while the FARDC spokesman General Leon
Kasonga said he did not have any information about the incident.
More than a decade after the formal end to regional
conflicts in eastern Congo that killed millions of people, most
from hunger and disease, dozens of armed groups are still
exploiting its natural resources and attacking local people.
The U.N. experts report casts doubt on a near blanket
attribution of recent attacks near Beni on the ADF. The
Congolese government and United Nations have blamed the ADF for
murdering hundreds of civilians near Beni since 2014. They
estimate the group's size to be a few hundred fighters.
Independent analysts have pointed to mounting evidence that
other armed groups are responsible for at least some of the
attacks. Local residents have accused the Congolese army and
peacekeeping units of complicity with the ADF, charges both
forces deny.
The U.N. experts are also investigating a Nov. 29 attack,
which they believe was carried out by the ADF in collaboration
with another armed group, on the town of Eringeti, during which
one Malawian peacekeeper and several civilians were killed.
"The group obtained information that the commander of the
FARDC in Eringeti was aware that an attack on the town was going
to take place," wrote the U.N. experts, adding that a Congolese
military prosecutor has opened a case against the commander.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Ross in Kinshasa and Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala in Tanzania; Editing by Alistair Bell)