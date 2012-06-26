* Layoff notices could galvanize Congress into action
* Effect on smaller companies said area of concern
* Critics say companies trying to hold onto profits
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, June 26 Senator Kelly Ayotte, a top
contender for a vice presidential post with Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney, on Tuesday urged Congress to
act quickly to avert an additional $500 billion in devastating
defense budget cuts.
Ayotte, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee,
said lawmakers could not wait to resolve the issue until after
the 2012 presidential election since defense contractors must
start warning hundreds of thousands of workers about possible
layoffs as early as October.
The New Hampshire senator said the layoff notices, required
under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act (WARN) that took
effect in 1989, could help galvanize U.S. lawmakers into action.
"I wouldn't want to be ... up for reelection in a district
with thousands of WARN act notices coming out right before my
election when as a member of Congress I didn't take the
responsibility to resolve this," she told an event hosted by
TechAmerica, a group that represents U.S. technology companies.
She said possible job losses could also be a "sleeper issue"
in the presidential election.
Ayotte said the additional cuts, which would come on top of
$487 billion in cuts already being implemented by the Pentagon
over the next decade, would undermine U.S. national security and
have a devastating impact on the defense industrial base.
Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's largest
supplier, and other big weapons makers say uncertainty about the
cuts is already spurring layoffs and plant
closings.
The National Association of Manufacturers last week released
a new report which said the automatic budget cuts would knock
about 1 percent off U.S. gross domestic product by 2014 and
could result in the loss of 1 million jobs.
Ayotte also cited concern about the effect the threatened
additional budget cuts would have on smaller firms that supply
components to big defense contractors, many of which build just
a single component for weapons systems.
"They'll do something else and then we have to recreate that
capacity, and that cannot happen overnight," she said.
Ayotte told reporters after her speech that she disagreed
with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and House Majority Leader
Eric Cantor, who have suggested putting off budget discussions
until after the election, or possibly next year.
"I think that they're wrong on this," Ayotte said, adding
that a growing number of lawmakers appeared to be getting
engaged on the issue. "We can't wait until after the election."
Ayotte called for working groups in both the House and
Senate to find alternate ways to cut federal deficits, noting
that Congress could postpone the cuts by one year by reaching
agreement on around $109 billion in other deficit reductions.
One option would be to refrain from filling one out of every
three federal jobs that came open, she said. She said she was
also open to looking at closing some tax loopholes and other
measures to boost revenues, but felt that spending also needed
to be cut and entitlement programs needed to be reformed.
In Washington, conservative and liberal think tanks that
seldom see eye to eye, including the Heritage Foundation and the
Brookings Institution, oppose the additional defense cuts, which
would be applied indiscriminately across the board.
But some critics say defense companies are just looking for
a way to justify continued military spending even though the war
in Iraq is over and U.S. troops are moving out of Afghanistan.
"Simply put, defense contractors are using their own workers
as pawns -- threatening them with massive layoffs -- to scare up
political opposition to any attempt to rein in runaway spending
at the Pentagon," wrote William Hartung and Stephen Miles in a
blog on the Huffington Post.
They said Lockheed generated nearly $4 billion in profit
last year and $81 billion in orders on backlog, while Lockheed
Chief Executive Bob Stevens got $25.8 million in compensation,
more than all by two Wall Street CEOs.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by M.D. Golan)