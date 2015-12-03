UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The White House said on Thursday that President Barack Obama is "not going to go along" with a Republican-backed spending bill that contains riders for special interests.
Congress must pass a spending bill by Dec. 11 to keep the government funded. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by David Gregorio)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February