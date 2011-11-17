* Cyber bill needed whether or not GOP signs on-Reid
* Firms lose millions to data breaches, theft annually
By Diane Bartz
Nov 17 The Senate will take up cybersecurity
legislation next year to fight online fraud, espionage and
intellectual property theft whether or not Republicans and
Democrats reach agreement on a comprehensive bill, Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid wrote on Wednesday.
In a letter to Republican leader Mitch McConnell, Reid said
that lawmakers have been working on various bills for two years
and on a comprehensive bill for six months. Meanwhile, the U.S.
government and businesses regularly see their cyber defenses
breached and losses mount.
"Given the magnitude of the threat and the gaps in the
government's ability to respond, we cannot afford to delay
action on this critical legislation. For that reason, it is my
intent to bring comprehensive cybersecurity legislation to the
Senate floor for consideration for the first senate work period
next year," Reid wrote to McConnell.
Some Democrats were frustrated by a lack of progress in
drafting a bill, but are now optimistic about the chances of
bipartisan legislation.
"I believe the cyber threat to be of such urgency that we
must act whether or not such agreement can be reached," he
wrote.
A cyber task force in the U.S. House of Representatives,
which is dominated by Republicans, issued a report in October
also urging legislation.
Their recommendations were similar to ideas being
considered by Democrats. For example, the Republican task force
said that regulation may be warranted to protect critical
infrastructure like power and water plants.
Reid's office has been overseeing the drafting of a
comprehensive cybersecurity bill, but progress has been slow.
U.S. lawmakers have considered several cybersecurity bills
in recent years, but failed to pass any despite a growing sense
of urgency following high profile hacks of Google (GOOG.O),
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier,
Citigroup (C.N), the International Monetary Fund and others.
Among the many obstacles to cyber legislation are
overlapping jurisdictions in Congress and disagreement over how
big a role government should play in regulating and protecting
private networks.
The Ponemon Institute said in an August report that cyber
attacks cost U.S. and multinational organizations $1.5 million
to $36.5 million per year for each of the 50 companies
surveyed.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)