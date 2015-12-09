(Corrects Representative Garrett's first name to Scott in
paragraph 6, clarifies in paragraph 3 that Lew testified earlier
this year and not Lew and Yellen)
WASHINGTON Dec 8 Republican lawmakers on
Tuesday lashed out at a major council of U.S. regulators charged
with responding to threats to the financial system, saying the
Financial Stability Oversight Council is secretive and unwilling
to share information.
Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, of
Texas, depicted the council, which includes the heads of the
Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Deposit Insurance
Commission, as "powerful government administrators, secretive
government meetings, arbitrary rules, and unchecked power to
punish or reward."
This was the first time that as many as eight of the 10
voting members of the council testified before the House of
Representatives committee. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
was absent along with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who testified
earlier this year.
Council members told the hearing they could not share much
of the information used to monitor banks and financial companies
because it is considered "non-public" or confidential.
Wisconsin Republican Sean Duffy pressed the council, created
by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, for analysis, memos
and correspondence that led it to designate MetLife Inc,
General Electric Co and American International Group
as systemically important financial institutions, known
as "too big to fail."
"You need to become more like us - more transparent, more
open to the American public," New Jersey Republican Scott
Garrett said.
MetLife has sued the council for designating it a "non-bank
systemically important financial institution" last year,
requiring it to hold more capital.
Last year, the non-partisan Government Accountability Office
said the council needed to shed more light on its process to
determine if a company is systemically important.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Richard Chang)