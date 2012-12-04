WASHINGTON Dec 4 California Democrat Maxine
Waters was elected to serve as ranking member of the House
Financial Service Committee, according to an announcement from
Waters' office on Tuesday.
In a statement, Waters said she looks forward to defending
the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory overhaul and plans to
focus on housing finance reform.
"I understand that regulatory certainty is an important
aspect of growing our economy, and remain committed to ensuring
clear and transparent regulation, which creates the space for
innovation, safety and soundness," she said.
Waters was widely expected to win the post.
She joins Jeb Hensarling, a Texas Republican, who will chair
the committee. Both have expressed interest in housing finance
issues.