* ITC has lower bar to issue sales bans for infringement
* Republicans, Democrats agree on need for reform
* Companies say legal fights cost millions
WASHINGTON, July 18 A relatively obscure
government agency at the center of a high stakes battle between
the companies that make smartphones - Apple, Samsung
Electronics, HTC and others - could well be headed for big
changes.
The International Trade Commission, which was created to
protect U.S. companies from unfair foreign competition, has
evolved into a top venue for the high-tech patent wars over
smartphones, chips and Blu-Ray devices because the ITC can more
easily ban imports that infringe patents than district courts.
The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, in a
hearing on Wednesday, aired complaints about companies that file
patent infringement lawsuits in district courts to ask for
financial damages, but who also file an ITC complaint because
the mere threat of a sales ban is a potent argument to settle.
District courts, because of a 2006 Supreme Court case, have
to meet a higher bar to ban infringing products.
"Sometimes the ITC is being used opportunistically," Colleen
Chien, who teaches at the Santa Clara University School of Law,
told lawmakers. She estimated that two-thirds of ITC cases have
a counterpart in district court.
The hearing is the second to discuss the relatively obscure
ITC in a week. The first, at the Senate Judiciary Committee, was
to discuss whether companies should ask for sales bans because
they infringed patents seen as "essential" to a product.
Neither hearing had a ITC representative testifying.
This hearing focused more on patent trolls, considered a
rude term that technology companies call firms that sue
frequently to win licenses for their patents but do not make
anything.
Unusually for Washington in an election year, there seemed
to be agreement on both sides of the aisle that the days of the
double lawsuits should end soon.
"Did we intend to have everybody sue everybody twice?" asked
Representative Darrell Issa, a California Republican.
"We've got a shakedown situation that has migrated to the
ITC," agreed Representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat.
Executives from Ford Global Technologies, LLC and Cisco
Systems Inc told lawmakers that an ITC case, and the
related threat of an import ban, cost companies millions of
dollars to fight off.
"It doubles or triples our costs" to fight in a district
court and the ITC, said Neal Rubin, vice president of litigation
for Cisco.
Bert Foer, president of the American Antitrust Institute,
urged lawmakers to take up the issue of standard essential
patents, which are set by a variety of standard setting
organizations to ensure interoperability between devices.
The groups have varying rules governing the obligations of
companies that hold patents essential to a standard. Most
require broad licensing at reasonable rates and there has been
talk of requiring holders to agree to give up the right to seek
exclusion orders.
One major stan dards group, the International
Telecommunication Union, announced this month that it would host
a round-table o f standards organizations, industry players and
governments in October to discuss the issue.
HTC Corp and Google Inc unit Motorola
Mobility have recently had sales bans put on their products by
the ITC because of patent infringement lawsuits with Apple Inc
and Microsoft Corp, respectively.
Respondents in ITC lawsuits are a virtual Who's Who of the
tech world, including Apple, Microsoft and Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd.
