BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Justice Department is investigating high-speed trading for possible insider trading, Attorney General Eric Holder will tell lawmakers on Friday, according to an excerpt of his remarks.
The disclosure comes the same week that securities regulators and the FBI also confirmed they are investigating potential wrongdoing by high-frequency stock traders. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bill Trott)
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur