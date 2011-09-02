* Committee plans executive session for Thursday
* Votes planned on 2 SEC commissioners
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The Senate Banking Committee
on Friday said it will vote next week on the nominations of
seven individuals for senior federal regulatory positions,
including two Securities Exchange Commission members.
The committee plans an executive session on Thursday to
vote on the nominations of Luis Aguilar, a Democrat who has
been serving as a commissioner at the SEC since 2008, and
Daniel Gallagher, a Republican, who is currently a partner at
law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.
David Vitter, a Republican, had planned to block the SEC
nominations due to concerns that the agency was not moving
quickly enough on compensation for victims of Texas financier
Allen Sanford's alleged Ponzi scheme.
But Vitter dropped his opposition in mid-June after the SEC
decided that they should be compensated by a brokerage
industry-backed fund.
The committee said it also plans to vote on the nominations
of Gregory Karawan and Anthony Frank D'Agostino as directors at
the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which helps investors
recover funds if their brokerage fails.
The committee also plans to vote on the nominations of
Thomas Curry to head the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency; Martin Gruenberg to head the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp; and Roy Woodall to be a member of the Financial
Stability Oversight Council.
If the Senate Banking Committee votes in favor of all seven
nominees, they still face a full U.S. Senate vote in order to
be confirmed.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by Carol Bishopric)